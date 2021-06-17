Viacoin Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $101,467.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00436148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,425 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

