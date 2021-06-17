Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

