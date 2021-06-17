Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Videolocity International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Videolocity International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Videolocity International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a Chinese management education and consulting firm in the People's Republic of China. The company provides consulting, educational, and training curricula focusing on government management training, administrative party cadres training, women cadres training, councilors training, and training of Communist Party members and community neighborhood committee cadres.

