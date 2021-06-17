VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Reaches $913,178.76

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. VIG has a total market cap of $913,178.76 and approximately $630.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,993,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

