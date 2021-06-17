Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 230.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,466. The company has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.