VINchain Trading Down 4% This Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $226,844.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.