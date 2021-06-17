Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Down 0.2%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 22,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 87,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

