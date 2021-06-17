Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $285.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.