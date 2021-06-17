Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $493,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.84. 317,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

