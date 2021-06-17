Vitae 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

