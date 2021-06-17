VITE Reaches Market Cap of $33.94 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00070290 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,016,062,921 coins and its circulating supply is 483,491,811 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.