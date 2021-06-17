Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.38

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

