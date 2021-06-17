Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.88. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a market cap of $809.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

