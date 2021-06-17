Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 252.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $40,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

VNO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

