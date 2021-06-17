Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

