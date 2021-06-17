Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

