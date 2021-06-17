Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.
Voya Financial stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares in the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
