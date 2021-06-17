Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of IGD stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
