Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of IGD stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

