Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €136.90 ($161.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 52 week high of €142.60 ($167.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.