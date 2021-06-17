Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WKCMF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.40. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

