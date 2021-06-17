Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.03% of Ambarella worth $37,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

