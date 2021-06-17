Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

