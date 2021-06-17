Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of EVO Payments worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.