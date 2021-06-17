Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $42,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

