Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 132,507 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,507 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of National Instruments worth $42,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

