Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,465 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of SelectQuote worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

