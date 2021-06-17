Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,567 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Amdocs worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,488,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after buying an additional 269,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

