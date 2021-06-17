Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $122.00 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

