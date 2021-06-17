Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $47,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.79 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.91. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

