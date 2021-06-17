Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $41.54 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.07% of Umpqua worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

