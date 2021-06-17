Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $44.08 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,012 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of First American Financial worth $44,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First American Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of FAF opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

