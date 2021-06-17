Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $44.90 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,414 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.75% of American Campus Communities worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

