Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $45.40 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,831 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $45,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,196,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

