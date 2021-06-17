Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $27.23 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,225,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

