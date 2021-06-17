Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,434 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Glacier Bancorp worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.