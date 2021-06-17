Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 33,882 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Insmed worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.