Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 71,636 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

