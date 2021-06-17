Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 77,597 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

