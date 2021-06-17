Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,130,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

