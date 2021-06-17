Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.40% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.