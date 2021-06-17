Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,464 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

