Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 15,594 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $30,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

