Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 352,595 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,595 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 2.29% of Air Transport Services Group worth $40,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,326,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,826 shares of company stock worth $1,006,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

