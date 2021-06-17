Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 5,439 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 349,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.