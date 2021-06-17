Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 55,398 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,398 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

