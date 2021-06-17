Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 9,874 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of Mimecast worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,881 shares of company stock valued at $13,017,942 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

