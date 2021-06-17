Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,899 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of RBC Bearings worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $25,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.32. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,484 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

