Wall Street Games Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.16 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00180251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.31 or 0.00909482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 1.00032934 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

