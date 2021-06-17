Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $57.28 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.29 or 0.06217128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00145913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,899,247 coins and its circulating supply is 77,178,215 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

