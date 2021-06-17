WandX (WAND) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, WandX has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $321,164.29 and $166.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

