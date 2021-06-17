Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

